After a nice afternoon yesterday, we start to slide back into the same old pattern again as highs hold in the mid to upper 50s today and scattered showers run through from time to time.

The area of low pressure to our west will provide scattered showers tomorrow and again on Thursday. Thursday will be the chilliest day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday, we start to see some improvements as highs run in the mid 50s, but showers are isolated.



The pattern change comes this week with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. The forecast for both days is dry too! Sunday morning will be a great one for the 7New and Project Bread Walk For Hunger in Boston.

That pattern holds into early next week as 70s prevail on Monday.



