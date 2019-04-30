Cool Week, Wet At Times

More wet weather greets us on this Tuesday morning. What else is new? Although, this go around, the rain wasn’t all that heavy, totaling about a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We’ll dry out this afternoon as a few breaks of sun are in here mid to late afternoon. Temps stay cool, only run in the low 50s on average.

Tomorrow remains mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s inland and low 50s at the coast. While we’ll catch more clouds than sun and a spotty sprinkle here and there, most of the rain holds off until tomorrow night. Showers linger in Thursday morning before dry breaks in the afternoon. More showers run in here Friday. Blah.

