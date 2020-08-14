Cool Weekend Ahead

Today’s forecast in one word: Perfect.

Heading into summer when you picture those perfect summer days, that’s today. Temperatures inland will climb to the low to mid 80s, humidity will stay low, and there will be plenty of sunshine. East winds will keep temperatures on the coast in the 70s this afternoon. Beautiful stuff.

This weekend…. not as nice. If you are away from the water and are just looking for a break from the heat and humidity. Then you’ll like the weekend. If you live along the coast or planned on going to the beach. Well… the forecast isn’t great.

Let’s start inland. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. There will be a gusty wind on Saturday and still pretty breezy on Sunday. If you’re on the coast, take those high temperatures and knock off about five degrees. Temperatures in the low 70s, a mostly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday, gusty winds, and a sprinkle Saturday. Not great, especially if you planned on going to the beach. With the gusty winds, rip current risk also remains moderate to high this weekend.

If we’re going to have a bad weekend, I wish it would just be overcast and rain, because we need the rain. The newest drought monitor updated yesterday pushes just about everyone to a moderate drought. The Route 2 corridor sitting at abnormally dry.

In fact Worcester is currently sitting at its 2nd driest summer on record. Since June 1st, the city has only seen a little over 4.5″ of rain. Typically we’d see about a foot in that time.

A little further from home, Tropical Storm Josephine formed yesterday and not expected to be long lived or have much impact on land. Rain and wind are expected on the Leeward Islands, but other than that, the storm will die out in the Atlantic. Josephine, by the way, is the earliest “J” storm on record.