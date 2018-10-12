Cool Weekend Ahead

After a wet start to our Friday, clouds cleared out just in time for the evening commute, allowing us to trade in those umbrellas for the sunglasses.

We’ll see an increase in cloud cover late tonight, but it will be chilly with temperatures slipping into the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s for most! A few showers possible, mainly early Saturday morning, otherwise we’ll see a gradual clearing from northwest to southeast, very similar to our Friday, but just a tad bit cooler.

The showers will be out of here for the big games at Fenway this weekend, however, you might need to wear the heavier jacket Saturday night with temperatures likely in the mid 40s by first pitch.

We could see some patchy frost late Saturday night into early Sunday with temperatures slipping into the upper 30s overnight. However, those temperatures will rebound nicely into the the upper 50s under plentiful sunshine.

60s return Monday along with some humidity, but that is short-lived as showers slide in the afternoon, followed by drier and cooler air through the rest of the work week.