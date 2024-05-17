It took a while, but the drier air arrived late yesterday as the rain shut off and breaks of sunshine moved in. That’s where we start today, with drier air in place and a nice start to this Friday morning.

The day is a fairly good one overall as highs recovery in the mid 60s to low 70s inland and temps run in the upper 50s to low 60s near the coast. The ocean breeze does freshen up through the afternoon, so coastal temps will likely backtrack a bit with partly sunny skies.



Clouds increase overnight with a few spotty showers developing across the Cape and Islands. A bit more moisture, from our east, gets pulled into southern New England, yielding to some patchy drizzle/spotty showers on Saturday. There will be dry hours in there too, just more of an April feel to the air again with highs in the 50s to low 60s, warmest northwest of Boston.

Sunday, there are some improvement as peeks of sun are a bit more prevalent and temps rebound into the mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast.



Of course, just like the last couple of weeks, once the weekend ends, so does the cooler air. We’re back to near 70 on Monday and another terrific Tuesday is in store as highs head for near 80 then. Ditto for Wednesday.