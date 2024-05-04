A crisp Saturday start with lots of sunshine will see more clouds in the mix this afternoon as highs hold near 50 at the coast and rise up into the upper 50s to low 60s inland. Today, we stay dry.

Sunday starts cool and cloudy, but other than some spotty sprinkles or a patch of drizzle, the morning features some dry breaks. Early to mid afternoon sees some spotty light showers, then later in the afternoon and into Sunday night, the chance for steadier rain does go up.

Any rain that lingers into early Monday morning will be short-lived as sunshine and milder air wins out again. Highs Monday and Tuesday run up into the 70s for many. Temps are warmest Tuesday, however, those mid to upper 70s are away from the coast. Coastal temps run 55-65.