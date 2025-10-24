Temperatures continue a day-to-day decline into the weekend. After chilly mornings, afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 50s both days. Luckily, it’s mainly dry, and there won’t be a lot of wind.

Tomorrow we start out clear and calm. Morning low temperatures should once again dip into the low/mid 30s for Metrowest. There will still be colder temperatures above us, and that will promote the development of afternoon clouds. Highs stay cooler in the mid 50s for a lot of us. There will not be a lot of wind.

Sunday temperatures drop a bit. A lot of us stay in the low 50s. Some energy aloft rotates through and that will bring the chance for a late-day spot shower mainly for the coast and Cape.

Also on on our radar this weekend – the tropics. We’re monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa. The storm has been nearly stationary today over the warm Caribbean waters. As of this afternoon, it has been reorganizing. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is warning of catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides for Jamaica and Hispanola.

Next week, we will be watching for a potential coastal storm to develop and track north bringing showers and cranking up the wind mid to late week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black