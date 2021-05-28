The average high this time of year is just that, an average (near 70). Sometimes you can get days 20 degrees above that, like Wednesday’s 92, sometimes you can get days 20 degrees below that. Unfortunately, one of those times dramatically cooler than average coincides with the holiday weekend as highs struggle to get much above 52 tomorrow. With the unusually cool air this time of year, often comes the rain. That rain will start near day’s end today, become steady this evening and heavy at times overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

The wind starts to pick up too along the coast, gusting over 40mph across the Cape tomorrow morning-midday, with a few gusts 40-50mph across the Islands. Seas will be rough, and with the strong winds, I’d check ahead with the Ferry service to and back from the Islands tomorrow.

Early morning heavy rain tapers to drizzle and scattered showers by midday with the best chance for dry breaks in the afternoon and evening northwest of Boston. Any lulls in the wet weather end by midday Sunday as showers become numerous again and linger into Monday morning. Some drying and breaks of sun are possible Monday afternoon.