Cool with Peeks of Sun Monday, Warmer Rest of Week

7Weather- Monday is still mainly cloudy, but then a cold front moves through Monday night, and clears us up.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. The first part of the day is mainly cloudy, but then we could see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast.

A cold front approaches the area Monday night, giving us the chance for a few showers. There could be a lingering shower or storm on the Cape early Tuesday morning. Although we need it, this rain won’t amount to much.

Skies gradually clear up Tuesday morning, and highs reach into the low 80s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will feel very comfortable with dew points in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies area sunny, and temperatures are in the mid 80s inland, and in the upper 70s at the coast.

The dry, comfy air sticks around for the rest of the week! Wednesday and Thursday evening/night will have a fall-like feel.