After the 12th Saturday in a row brought some rain, and locally heavy rain at that, we did dry out nicely on Sunday. Albeit, it was cool.



Today will be cool too with temps in the low 60s at the coast and running 65-70 inland. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Rain is limited, so there is a good shot for the kids to get in some playground time or those after school sports.

Tomorrow, humidity goes up and so will the rain chance. The highest risk for more rain is centered around midday with showers and embedded thunderstorms with localized downpours. Highs tomorrow run in the 60s coast, low 70s inland. Despite likely midday rain, there’s a good shot to get in the Sox game as most of the rain by then will be offshore.

Ok… stop me when this sounds familiar. Nice summer weather will settle in Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine and 80s return. By the start of the weekend, it will turn cooler with the chance of showers arriving again by Saturday.