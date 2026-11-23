Happy Monday! What a day! We saw highs in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. I hope you enjoyed it, because big changes are coming soon.

First, lows tonight will be widely variable in the 30s and 40s, which is a bit more chilly than last night:

While the sunny forecast stays the same for your Tuesday, the temperature forecast does not. Highs will drop about 20 degrees compared to today. Get the winter gear back out!

A breeze will make it feel cooler than it really as well, so again, dress for it!

Tuesday night will be COLD. Prepare for the 20s and 30s into early Wednesday morning. Skies still look mostly sunny, but we’ll only warm to the low 40s. It’ll be another chilly day. Thanksgiving morning will be another cold start in the 20s and 30s. However, highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s but that’ll happen pretty late in the day. Clouds will be on the rise ahead of our Thanksgiving storm.

Right now, it looks like the rain holds off until the evening, continuing overnight and into Friday. The wind will peak Thursday night into early Friday, with 30-40 mph wind gusts inland and 45-55 mph wind gusts at the coastline and the Cape. With leaves off the trees, power outages shouldn’t be a huge issue. We’re also watching a risk for some coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The rest of Friday will be windy with on-and-off showers continuing.

The morning will be mild in the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday morning will be chilly in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs in the low 50s. It’ll still be breezy, but we’ll be drying out and partly sunny. Sunday: starting in the 30s with highs in the low 50s and a sun/cloud mix. Monday we’re tracking more chances for rain. Stay tuned!