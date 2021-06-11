Feel the difference? It’s hard not too right? With low humidity in place last night, temperatures plummeted back into the 40s and 50s across the area, allowing for a bit of a chilly start for sure. With the cooler air in place, it’ll be an early Spring feel to the air this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland.

While I can’t rule out a passing sprinkle or brief light shower across northern Mass and southern New Hampshire today, most of the time will be dry. A better chance for rain moves in late tonight, into tomorrow morning, with widespread showers between 4a-9am. Rain tapers off after that and as we dry out late morning, into the afternoon, temps slowly recover to near 70. Highs return to near 80 Sunday with the chance of scattered storms holding off until the evening.