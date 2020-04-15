Cooler Air Prevails

Some of us waking up to rain this morning but sunshine will be back this afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees.

But this morning is not our only chance of rain (and maybe some snow) ahead in the forecast. We’ll get another small chance tomorrow morning with a bigger system on the way Friday night and through Saturday.

There will be a little ribbon of precipitation that moves through tomorrow morning. Areas north and west of 128 may indeed wake up to a little coating of snow on the tops of the bushes. Boston and areas south will likely be a little to warm and that will instead be a sprinkle or spot shower. Either way, it’s insignificant and sunshine will be back in the afternoon.

There’s a bigger system on the way for the start of the weekend… but here’s the disclaimer: This is the first model run with the storm being this far north. So there could (and probably will) be at least minor tweaks to this forecast if not something more drastic, so stay up to date with the forecast. It will move in Friday night and last through a good chunk of Saturday. With the colder air in place, it could start again as a period of snow. And this time maybe even slushy accumulations in spots. It will change to rain for most of Saturday. It looks like it will be in here through mid afternoon. Right now I’ll be optimistic that we end the day with a sliver of sunshine, but even that might be a stretch if things stay as they look now.