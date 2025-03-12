Back to back 62 degree days are in the books in Boston as much of the region once again basked into the mild air yesterday.





Today, despite the relatively mild start, it’ll be a much cooler afternoon. Winds are north this morning and turn east this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. With that breeze coming in off the chilly ocean, temps slide to near 40 at the coast and run mid 40s to near 50 inland.





A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible with temps in the 30s tonight. Other than spotty coatings, I’m not expecting much in the way of snow tonight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with temps in the 40s again.

We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies around tomorrow night, which may obscure our opportunity to see the totals lunar eclipse.



Friday is a bit milder, mid 50s inland, mid 40s coast. We’re near 60 Saturday and in the 60s with a gusty breeze Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night/Monday, when it’ll be steady to at times heavy.