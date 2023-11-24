Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving spent with family and friends! Doing any Black Friday shopping? We have a nice day for it! It’ll be cooler overall and a bit breezy later today with a blend of sun and clouds.

There’s a cold front off to our west and on the other side of it MUCH COLDER air. That’ll work in our region over the next 24 hours. Yes the teens you see in Ottawa will reach us overnight.

You can see tomorrow starts off cold. It stays chilly with temperatures recovering to the upper 30s. On a positive note, there will be less wind and abundant sunshine to offset the chill.

Sunday temperatures rebound to the upper 40s/near 50 with a slight southwest breeze. We’ll see increasing cloud cover later in the day ahead of our next chance for rain.

Rain arrives late Sunday between 10 pm – 12 am. Showers will be around for the Monday morning commute, but taper off into the afternoon. Next week is quiet just chilly!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black