7Weather – What a day we had yesterday! Scattered showers through the morning, then highs reached the 60s as we broke out into some sun. That dynamic system that brought severe weather across the country is offshore. Behind it we have a gusty northwest wind.

The northwest wind is bringing in colder air. Those high temperatures you see below were felt around midnight. As the wind cranked up overnight, temperatures fell into the upper 30s/40s. That wind direction also brings in drier air, so we’ll eventually see a lot of sunshine. It’ll be offset by the cool breeze. Highs will stay in the 40s.

Overnight, the wind will relax and it’ll be mainly clear. That’ll help temperatures fall near/below freezing. By sunrise, we’ll see some filtered sun. Tomorrow morning will be the last of the cooler air for a few days. Temperatures then rebound to the 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest, so that wind coming off the chilly ocean water will keep it cooler on the South Coast, Buzzards Bay, Cape and the Islands.

Tuesday some showers rotate through the region. Then an area of low pressure will bring us some showers Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be our warmest day, as highs could reach the mid/upper 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black