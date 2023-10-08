Good morning! it’s dry, cooler and breezy today. We get the sunshine back, so it’ll be a great day to get outside for any fall activities. We hold on to temperatures starting off in the 40s and ending in the 60s this week. Tuesday and the end of the week brings the chance of rain.

There’s a chill to the air this morning, but it’s refreshing. Hello, new air mass! You’ll want the jacket this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. We’ll see mostly sunshine through the day as temperatures rebound to the low 60s.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 40s. Tomorrow will be similar to today – breezy, some sun and clouds with cool highs in the low 60s.

I want to give a weekend weather shout-out to the first and third graders at Snug Harbor in Quincy! I visited their school this week. We created fog (always a favorite!), made it rain and shared our forecasts in front of the green screen.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black