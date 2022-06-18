7Weather- From 80s yesterday to 60s and 70s this weekend.

The rest of the day will have peeks of sun with afternoon temperatures between 68-72º. Expect a chilly breeze this afternoon and there could be a few sprinkles around dinner time.

The forecast for Father’s Day… not great. The day starts cool in the low 50s and there will be drizzle throughout the morning. The system keeping the cool and cloudy weather around starts to move away from us mid-day, so drizzle should end around lunch time.

The afternoon looks mainly cloudy with highs getting stuck in the low and mid 60s. Once again, there will be a chilly breeze around.

Things clear up to kick off the week. Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s inland and in the low 70s at the immediate coastline. Wednesday has a spotty showers with highs in the mid 70s.