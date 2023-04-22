7Weather- Today is the better day of our weekend to get outside, and it’s Earth Day, so why not enjoy the outdoors! We’ll keep a lot of clouds around with an increasing breeze and cooler temperatures. Tomorrow, even cooler with rain and a wind that gets gusty for some.

Clouds gathered overnight keeping our lows in the 40s. We’ll continue to see overcast skies. Similar to yesterday, we have an east/southeast wind. That onshore wind will pull from the cool Atlantic water (46°) and push inland. Towns along the coast and north of Boston will stay cooler. The breeze will pick up this afternoon. It’ll feel a few degrees cooler than what your temperature reads if you’re around the city today and this evening. You’ll likely want a thicker jacket!

This evening we’re still dry. There could be a spot shower, especially farther inland ahead of the band of showers. The line of showers we’re watching to our west is to slow to move in. Waking up tomorrow morning, there will be rain around western and central Mass. You might get a couple hours of dry time in the morning if you’re closer to the coast or in southeast Mass. Through the morning, the rain band will fill in west to east and be in no hurry to exit. Expect rain to linger through the day. Downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. It’ll be breezy too. The southeast wind gets gusty on the coast and Cape, 30-40 mph. Have anything on your to-do list to get done inside around the house? It’ll be a good day to do it!

We welcome the rain. A lot of towns around Southern New England are in 2″ deficit of precipitation for the month. We could get around 1″ of rain. If you’re under a downpour, your totals could go up.

The 7-day forecast brings more opportunity for showers, cooler temperatures and a lot of clouds.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black