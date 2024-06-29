Get out and enjoy a mostly dry day today! Throughout the morning and early afternoon, a very low chance for an isolated shower.

However, as we get to the late afternoon and especially evening hours, there could be some light showers around. Highs will be cooler in the mid to the upper 70s, and dew points will stay in the 50s for most of today. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid to upper 60s, and humidity will increase as the night goes on.

Tomorrow is much more concerning. While there may be an isolated lingering shower in the morning, most of the action holds off until between 2 and 7 p.m. when a line of thunderstorms is expected to track from the west to the east.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk.

The greatest threat by far is damaging wind gusts, however some storms may have large hail. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado, although that risk is incredibly slim.

Otherwise, it’ll be hot and humid on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points shooting up into the 70s again.

After Sunday, we’re looking at a dry stretch from Monday through Friday. The Fourth of July is Thursday and it’s looking warm in the mid to upper 80s with a low-end chance for a spot shower or storm.