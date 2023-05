After a warm and sunny end to the weekend, some cooler and drier air is set to move in to start the work week.

On Monday expect temperatures in the 60s, with 50s likely on the coastline as a northeasterly wind takes over during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a little warmer but still in the 60s, 50s along the coastline.

We warm up considerably Wednesday as winds shift out of the west, reaching the upper 70s for most of the area.