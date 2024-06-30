After a soggy Sunday afternoon, cooler and drier air is on the way this week, as heat and humidity fall behind a cold front.

Dew point readings are currently in the 40s across much of the Midwest, with our area still stuck in a tropical airmass.

The dry air begins to move in by tomorrow afternoon and will settle in over the area by midweek.

Temperatures will be on the incline after a cool start of the week, reaching near-90 again by the end of the week. Enjoy the cooler, drier weather while it lasts!