Cooler and Drier Pattern Ahead

After another 0.5-1.0″ of rain Saturday night and Sunday, we’ll start to dry it on out in the pattern ahead. After locally dense fog this morning and a passing shower or two through midday, the afternoon features some breaks of sun, a busy breeze and early afternoon temps in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll cool back into the 40s by the evening commute as roads dry on out by then.

The chill builds back in tonight, and a cooler pattern prevails with temperatures stuck in the 30s for highs starting tomorrow.

What about the snow? Sure, we’ll have much colder air in place by next weekend, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll catch a snowstorm. Yes, a significant storm will form Saturday and Sunday across the deep south and into the Southeast U.S., but how far north it goes remains to been seen. If the track is suppressed too far south, it’s a Carolina’s and mid-Atlantic storm, but stays dry here as the storm would slide out to sea, south of us. If the pattern allows the track to slide farther north, then we’d have a chance of a snowstorm sometime late Sunday-next Monday. Plenty of time to watch this one. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy the drier weather ahead over the next several days.

