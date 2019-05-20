Cooler and Dry Weather Ahead

The threat for severe weather ends this evening. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled, but there is still a chance for an isolated strong storm.

The dry air in higher levels of the atmosphere prevented severe storms from firing up this afternoon and evening.

We’re in the clear after 9 PM this evening. Skies will start to clear and dew points will start to drop.

Today was our first 80 degree day in 2019! It felt more like summer with highs in the upper 80s and muggy conditions.

The last time we had an 80 degree day was back in October 2018! That was 222 days ago, but it was only 16 days off from the average date that we normally see our first 80 degree day.

We were about 20 degrees above average today, but we didn’t break any records.

Tuesday is looking great! Humidity will be low and temps will be seasonable in the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday is also looking sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday and rain moves in at night.

Friday looks cloudy with a spot shower. Highs reach into the mid 60s.