Good morning! After record highs for Boston and Worcester yesterday, temperatures will feel much cooler this weekend. The weekend will be dry with some sunshine.

Here was our 24-hour temperature change before 8 a.m. You’ll want to keep a jacket or sweater with you from start to finish today.

We’ll keep a slight breeze out of the north/northwest for your Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s.

There are still elevated fire concerns for today with the ongoing dry conditions, breeze and expected lower humidity values.

It’ll be a cold start tomorrow with less wind and chilly temperatures through the day. With that cold start, high temperatures will be a couple to few degrees lower tomorrow afternoon.

Love it or hate it, daylight saving time ends tomorrow at 2 a.m. Early birds get to enjoy sunrise around 6:30 a.m. That also means sunset is closer to 4:30 p.m. Our earliest sunset arrives between December 5-11th at 4:11 p.m.

The 7-day forecast features cool temperatures again Monday. It’s breezy Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will be our mildest day in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black