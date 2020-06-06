Cooler and Less Humid Sunday

7Weather- The cold front that fired up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, will also drop humidity and temperatures on Sunday. Most tows reach near 90º on Saturday! That won’t be the case on Sunday now that cooler and drier air has moved in.

If you’re up early enough, it looks like the day starts with sunshine. The clouds move back in mid-morning and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s. This is the warmest the coast will get. A northeast wind will drop temperatures into the low 60s in the afternoon. Inland areas will reach into the low 70s in the early afternoon. A lot of the day is mostly cloudy, and there could be spotty showers.

A high pressure system clears us up on Monday. It will be a nice day with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s inland. A southeast wind will keep the coast cooler.

Things start to warm back up on Tuesday. A warm front lifts through the area, bringing in a few clouds and allowing out temperatures to jump into the mid 80s. Again, a light southeast wind will keep the coast cooler.