We finally get relief from the heat and humidity this weekend, after hitting 90º for the fourth day in a row in many locations.

Saturday morning will feel refreshing compared the last several mornings. Temperatures start in the 60s very early in the morning, and then we jump to 70º by 10AM.

The day will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 70s. It will be breezy at times along the coast.

Sunday will still feel comfortable, but it will be a bit warmer. Once again we start in the 60s very early in the morning, and then jump into the low 70s by 10AM.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun. Compared to Saturday, there will be more clouds around. Highs reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking like great beach days. Both days will have times where the clouds move in front of the sun, but there will be more sun than clouds.

There will be an onshore wind Saturday so it will be a bit cooler. It will also be breeze at times. Sunday is a bit warmer with south, and southwest wind.

Humidity is much lower this weekend, but we go back to a tropical feel on Monday. It doesn’t last long with humidity dropping Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A front sparks up storms in the afternoon, and that will also drop humidity on Tuesday.

Things are trending towards dry weather on Wednesday, but with a few things still showing rain mid-week we’ll keep the shower chance in. Thursday and Friday are seasonable with temps near 80º.