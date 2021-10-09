We had a few sprinkles earlier this morning, but those have since dissipated. The clouds will linger through the day though along with an easterly breeze which will leave us with highs today in the low to mid 60s.

If you’re heading up north to catch the peak fall colors this holiday weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow, rising into the mid to upper 60s Monday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect at noon today along the North Shore and South Shore due to minor flooding / splashover around this afternoon’s high tide cycle (around 2PM). The high wave action around high tide could lead to some low lying coastal roadways to be closed.

The clouds continue to stick around through tonight and tomorrow with Sunday featuring a few showers later in the afternoon and into the early evening associated with a low to our south.

If you’re heading to Fenway for tomorrow afternoon’s game, a few showers are possible, but it will not last through the entire game.

For Marathon Monday, a few sprinkles are possible at the starting line, but these should fade and we could even see some partial sunshine towards the end of race day. Highs on Monday will stretch into the upper 60s.

For Monday night’s game at Fenway, it will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

The rest of the next work week is partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s thanks to the high pressure that sits over New England.