Cooler and Sunny Sunday

7Weather- A cold front has cleared the area, and now temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday. The day starts cool in the upper 50s, and then highs reach into the low 70s. It will feel very comfortable, and it will be breezy at times.

Sunday is a nice beach day, if you don’t mind it being breezy at times. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday is the coolest day on the 7-day forecast. Inland areas will get into the mid 60s, and an onshore breeze keeps the coast close to 60º. Most of the day has a mix of clouds and sun.

Don’t let the cooler weather fool you on Monday. Make sure to apply sunscreen if you spend any time outside.

We go back to highs near normal on Tuesday, and it is partly sunny. There looks to be a few showers Wednesday morning, and then again near sunset. There will be some peeks of sun here and there, and temperatures reach into the upper 70s.