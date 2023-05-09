3 days in a row make a weather winning streak, as we certainly had another beautiful day yesterday with temps running in the mid 70s for most as sunshine won out. Today, while it won’t be nearly as warm, it’ll still be a solid day overall under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The temp difference is noticeable right off the bat this morning though, with early morning temps near 40 for many. Light winds turn onshore today, keeping it chilly (mid to upper 50s) along the coast while we warm into the mid 60s inland. We’ll cool quickly this evening too as temps drop back into the 30s tonight for many.

After a cool start tomorrow, a beautiful afternoon settles in as highs jump into the lower 70s.

We’ll push the numbers up to near 80 Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday offers the best chance for a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms midday/afternoon. Mother’s Day weekend does look dry, with Mother’s Day being a bit cooler, but still nice as highs run in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

The next chance for widespread showers comes in here Monday. The pattern overall is certainly a nice one, and a lot different than what happened 46 years ago.



On this date back in 1977, a snowstorm began across the region. With 6-12″ of snow widespread inland, tree damage and power outages were widespread.