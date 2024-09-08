Your Sunday is absolutely going to be feeling like fall! We’re began the day with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, even with the bright, sunny skies throughout the day, highs won’t warm up that much into the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be a great day for some baseball.

It may feel a little breezy at times, especially this afternoon as gusts reach 20 to 25 mph.

Overnight, we stay clear and that’ll allow for another cooldown to the low to mid 50s.

For your Monday, we keep the mostly sunny conditions. However, the afternoon hours will feel summer-like again in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday night, past 9/10 p.m. and through 4/5 a.m., a round of showers will track from the west to the east across Massachusetts.

That clears out in time for the morning commute on Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s. We stick with the dry conditions for the rest of the week, so it’ll be a great week to get any yard work done.

Wednesday: bright and warm near 80 degrees. Thursday: still mostly sunny and warm in the low 80s. Friday and Saturday will continue to be bright but even warmer in the mid to upper 80s.