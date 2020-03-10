Cooler, but Still Mild

It was another gorgeous spring-like day today. In Boston, it took some time to get there with the 40s holding on until 3pm, followed by a quick jump to the mid 60s when the sea breeze collapsed. A cold front will slide through tonight and bring a few showers overnight, but it’s far from anything significant.

The showers will arrive during the early overnight with decreasing clouds following.

Tomorrow will be cooler than today, but when you fall from the 60s that leaves you with the 50s and still very nice. Highs will climb to the mid 50s for most with increasing clouds.

The spring-like air will be with us all week with a little drop on Thursday, but back to the 60s on Friday!