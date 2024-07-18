It’s been about two weeks since we’ve talked about comfortable air, but we can finally do that again as the tropical humidity was swept out to sea today! Out the door this morning was still pretty juicy, but the dew points have come down dramatically this afternoon and evening.

The forecast moving forward is indeed cooler (compared to the 90s the last several days), but we’ll stay plenty warm and above average with numbers climbing to the 80s each day moving forward through the weekend.

The drier air will promote more sunshine all the way through the weekend. Dew points will creep up a little bit by Sunday but we’re not getting back to the tropical stuff that has plagued us for most of the month so far. This is more of your typical summertime stickiness when dew points are in the mid 60s.