Cooler Couple Days… Weekend Sizzle

Clouds and a few patches of drizzle or spotty light showers win out this morning, but the rain won’t amount to much, other than just enough to dampen the driveway or grass. So if you have that tee timed plan, go for it, it’ll turn out to be a mainly dry and comfortable day. Clouds break for some sun this afternoon as highs run in the mid 70s inland and hold in the upper 60s to near 70 at the coast. Temps tomorrow are very similar with morning temps starting in the 50s and rising into the 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Once again tomorrow, it’s coolest at the coast with a chillier ocean breeze.

Scattered showers and storms rumble through Friday with a warm front and one the other side of that front, the heat is on for the weekend! Highs top 90 away from the immediate coast, in fact run in the mid 90s by Sunday. The storm risk is low this weekend, so great beach weather is ahead. The heat remains early next week, although the risk for scattered storms comes back too.