We are going to see a tale of two seasons this week alone across Massachusetts!

The main weather headline the next few days is the colder mornings and cool afternoons.

For your Tuesday, get ready for that chilly start! Many of us away from the coast will dip down to the 30s, while if you’re closer to the water you’ll only get down to the 40s. Still, a chilly start for everyone. Even with a light wind in the morning, it’ll still “feel” even colder than that.

While Tuesday will be a lot brighter than today with partly sunny skies, we’ll only warm up to the mid to upper 50s.

A bit of a breeze in the afternoon will make it feel even colder.

Wednesday will still be breezy, which may make cleaning up those pesky leaves even harder, even though generally it’ll be a nice yet cool day.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as cool in the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees. Plus it won’t be as breezy anymore.

Then: the warm-up begins. On Friday skies will be bright and sunny and highs jump back into the mid to upper 60s. The warming only continues from there. On Saturday: highs in the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies. Sunday: similar highs with bright skies. Monday: more of the same. However, even though afternoon highs warm up later this week and weekend, morning lows will still stay chilly in the 30s (and 40s near the coast). It’s not until Monday morning we get rid of the unusual chill.