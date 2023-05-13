After a sunny and warm Saturday, we’ll keep the sunshine for Mother’s day but lose the heat behind the cold front.

Winds are expected to be out of the northwest all day, with occasional gusts over 20mph, driving in cooler and drier air.

Temperatures start in the 50s and warm up into the 60s for most. Locations along the coastline, will mainly be in the upper 50s during the afternoon, with a sea breeze developing.

During the work week temperature are expected to rebound, closing in on 80 by Tuesday.