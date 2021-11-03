Chillier air wins out the next several days as highs hover near 50 and lows fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s for many. That means, away from the immediate coast and city of Boston, frosty starts will be common the next few mornings. It’ll be dry through Saturday too, so pretty similar weather is in store day to day for now.



Sunday into Monday, we’ll watch how close an ocean storm comes to New England. If we did get rain and wind from it, it wouldn’t be until late Sunday – Monday. Tides are astronomical high, so some coastal flooding is possible.

