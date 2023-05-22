After a beautiful finish to the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 70s, we’ll take a couple steps back today as some cooler ocean air moves in, especially at the coastline. As we stay dry, winds do turn to the northeast, providing the chilly breeze along the coast. Temps this afternoon hold in the upper 50s at the coast and warm into the mid 60s inland.



Tonight, it’ll be cooler as lows head back into the 40s.



Tomorrow, while we’ll keep it coolest at the coast, it’ll be a bit milder overall for everyone as coastal temps warm to near 60 and inland temps run up to near 70 as mostly sunny skies win out.



Wednesday is the warmest of the workweek days as highs top off in the upper 70s. We’ll increase the clouds in the afternoon and as a cold front slices through Wednesday evening, showers are possible.

On the other side of that front, cooler air pours back in Thursday with highs in the 60s.



Longer range… the long weekend forecast becomes a bit more complicated. An area of low pressure will likely lash the mid-Atlantic and Carolina coastline with onshore winds and rain. If some of that moisture punches far enough north, then some showers are possible at times. Right now, the pattern looks suppressed enough to our south, that I expect a lot of dry hours and seasonable temps around here. Something to keep updated on though.