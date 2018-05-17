Cooler Friday, Rainy Saturday, Warmer Sunday

After a muggy and warmer Thursday, we’re tracking another dip in temperatures for our Friday. A cold front draped just to the northwest of the area, that has continued to erode at the cloud cover earlier this afternoon, will weaken and clear the area overnight tonight.

A spot shower is possible along the immediate coastline as the wind direction shifts to out of the northeast overnight. Temperatures slip back into the 50s for overnight lows.

Speaking of overnight, the moon phase is a new moon and with high tide, we could see some pockets of minor splashover along the immediate coastline. The same goes for tomorrow afternoon’s high tide as well.

We start off with a few clouds south, then we see sunshine by the afternoon, but high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

Saturday brings rainfall from the southwest as a stationary front that has spurred up flash flood watches and warnings to parts of PA and NJ, will bump northward into southern New England, making for a rainy start to the weekend and will keeps us on the cooler side. Highs on Saturday will only stretch into the mid to upper 50s, slightly cooler at the coast. A few of these showers could become steady to heavy at times.

Sunday does not look completely dry, but we will see a few hours of rain-free weather at times. Another upside to Sunday, it will be on the warmer side compared to Saturday. We tap into the humidity Sunday afternoon allowing high temperatures to stretch into the mid to upper 70s.

In terms of how much rain we will get over the weekend, we could get a widespread half an inch to an inch.

We start off the following work week with drier conditions and temperatures into the 70s. A chance for a shower possible Tuesday, otherwise midweek looks drier and seasonable.

Here’s the latest update to the 7-day forecast below: