How about our temperatures today? The sunshine eventually won out, and helped boost our temperatures into the 70s inland. We’ll have cooler air tomorrow through the weekend, before temperatures rebound back to the 70s early next week.

This evening, there’s a chance for a spot shower as an area of low pressure slides south. The best chance for any light precipitation will be for towns north and east. That clears out tonight, and the clouds move in. Our wind will shift from its direction out of the southwest today to the northeast tomorrow. That direction has a cooling effect and will keep our temperatures down tomorrow. We stay dry tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures start out in the mid/upper 40s, and we end the day in the upper 50s/near 60 inland and low 50s at the coast.

Now to the weekend! Saturday is your better day to get outside. It’s dry with a lot of clouds. Sunday, there will be a few showers. As of now, it looks like isolated showers in the morning with a better chance of rain as we go through the day. The showers linger into early Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs return to the 70s!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black