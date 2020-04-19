Cooler Monday, Showers/Thunderstorms Tuesday

7Weather- We start the week cooler, but then we go back to warmer weather Tuesday. Most of Monday is dry, and then a cold front gives us the chance for showers Tuesday.

MONDAY:

Monday may start with some sun early, especially north of the Pike. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s by 8 AM. A low pressure passes by south of the region, and this will make it cloudy most of the day. This system also could bring in a few showers for the Cape & the Islands in the early afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s inland. A northeast wind keeps the coast cooler in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Highs: 56-61º

Sunny in the morning, clouds move in mid-day

Chance for rain/thunderstorms 3-7 PM

Windy: South 15-20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph

A warm front will allow our temperatures to reach near 60 in the early afternoon. A cold front comes rushing in soon after, and that will trigger rain, and possibly thunderstorms. If thunderstorms do form, there will be small hail and gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be chilly behind that system. Highs will be 10-15º below average in the mid and upper 40s, but it will feel colder with the wind.