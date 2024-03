After a mild day Sunday, cooler weather is on the way on Monday courtesy of the Atlantic Ocean.

Winds are expected to change direction from north to east Monday morning, and that will bring in cool ocean air to the forecast.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to range in the 40s, down 10-15 degrees from Sunday afternoon’s temperatures.

Clouds will also be a factor along with the cooler air, with most of the day featuring overcast skies.