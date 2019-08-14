Cooler Now… Some Heat Ahead

Ah… the have and have nots when it comes to summer rains. That was certainly the case yesterday as much of the Boston metro area and surround burbs picked up a tenth of an inch or less of rain. The rain “winners” tended to favor parts of southern NH, where about .50″ fell across the Seacoast, and then across Buzzards Bay and the Cape/Islands. In fact, too much rain fell too fast across Nantucket, as 3″ doused the Island, creating localized street flooding.

Other than a spot light shower/sprinkle today will be mainly dry as partial sunshine breaks through the clouds at times. You’ll also notice a lower humidity air mass and a cooler one. That’ll ring true, especially at the coast, where temps hold in the low to mid 70s. Not only is that today, but again Thursday and on Friday.

Rain chances are rather low the next few days as just a few isolated interior showers pop up. The next few morning also likely start with patchy low clouds and fog.

By Sunday, warmer and muggier air works in with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast. A few scattered storms across the interior are possible Sunday afternoon, but much of the weekend should be dry with just an isolated interior shower on Saturday.

Early next week, we bring the heat! Temps jump back to near 90 Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity too.