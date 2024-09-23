Drenching rains from the start of the weekend are long gone, but the cooler pattern left in its wake prevails. With a wind off the water over the next few days, the temp pattern won’t change much, and certainly a Fall feel is in the air.



Every once and a while, a spotty sprinkle/spot shower drifts in off the ocean the next couple of days, but its limited and won’t add up to much. So any yard work that needs to get done, or if you’re heading out on the ball field, the weather should cooperate. Highs run in the mid 60s over the next few days.

Rain chances go up Wednesday evening into Thursday as a couple of fronts cross the area. We’ll likely dry out Friday, into the weekend, with temps back on the milder side, in the low 70s.

By late week, the big story nationally will be the potential of a landfalling hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. All eyes along the west coast of Florida to Alabama will be watching this one closely.