Cooler air is settling in behind the cold front Saturday morning. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and low 60s today, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Overnight into Sunday morning some locations may see temperatures drop to mid 30s and patchy frost may develop for some! The National Weather Service has highlighted locations where frost is possible, so it is best to bring in or cover outdoor plants sensitive to the cold. This may also be the case in a few locations Monday morning as well, but not as widespread as Sunday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm up again during the midweek as high pressure systems move into the region. Expect more sunshine throughout the week, before a cold front arrives with rain and cooler air late week.