Behind the weekend storm system, temperatures will start out on the cooler side to start the work week.

Monday will feature a cool start with morning lows in the 40s. By the afternoon temperatures reach the 50s and 60s under partly sunny skies.

Skies clear out Monday night, allowing temperatures to plummet to the 30s for most of the area.

Some locations can expect to see their first frost of the season Tuesday morning, with the best chance for frost in Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire.