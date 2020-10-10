Cooler Sunday, Remnants of Delta Bring Showers to Start the Week

7Weather- From summer-like weather Saturday, to a fall-feel Sunday. It’s a dry end to the weekend, and then showers move in Monday.

A cold front clears the region Sunday morning, dropping highs into the low 60s. The day starts in the upper 40s and low 50s, and we don’t move up much from there. The morning has sunshine, and the clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. The coast will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

The remnants of Delta bring in showers to start the week. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… we’ll take any rain we can get!

It looks like there could be spotty, light showers Monday morning, but the better chance for steadier rain will be Monday evening into mid-day Tuesday.

It looks like most cities get half an inch of rain, but if we’re lucky, some areas receive one inch.

It’s the 10th day of the month, and we’ve only seen 0.04″ of rain in Boston. So far, only 1.01″ since September 1st. Boston is really falling behind for precipitation for the year, with the total almost 11.0″ below average. All of southeast Massachusetts and most of the Merrimack Valley are under an extreme drought.