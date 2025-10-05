We’ve got a big shift in the weather coming for this week! The sun and warm temperatures move aside for some rain and cooler weather.

Overnight, the clear skies continue into Monday morning. Morning lows will get down to the 50s, which isn’t bad at all for this time of year.

Monday will still be incredibly warm. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with sunny skies. Humidity won’t be too bad, either.

Tuesday is the last day of the major warm-up. Highs will reach near 80 degrees with just a few more clouds around and a bit of a breeze.

Much-needed rain moves in overnight into the day on Wednesday. Get ready for showers, cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s, and breezy conditions. Because of that wind, I’d make sure to grab your raincoat rather than an umbrella. Most locations will pick up between a half-inch and an inch of rain, which isn’t nearly close enough for what we need to catch up but is certainly better than nothing!

The rain ends Wednesday evening. Thursday will be the coolest day this week, and it might feel downright chilly with the breeze that’ll linger. Temperatures will only be in the 40s and 50s, but at least the sun will be out.

Friday morning will be cold! Morning lows drop to the 30s but afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely into the low 60s with ample sun. Saturday: upper 60s and partly sunny. Sunday we’re tracking a chance for some rain.

Stay tuned!