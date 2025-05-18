Today won’t be as warm as yesterday. We’ll start a day-to-day temperature decline through the work week. The work week starts drier before turning unsettled.

It’s comfortable but breezy with increasing clouds today. There’s a chance for light spotty showers later today, but otherwise it’s mainly dry. Temperatures started out in the 50s. We’ll be in the upper 60s/low 70s his afternoon.

Overnight, it stays breezy. Temperatures will be near 50 tomorrow morning, and it might feel cooler with the wind. Tomorrow it’s another breezy day. We start out sunny and build more clouds through the day. There’s just a 10% chance for a spot shower. Highs will be fairly seasonable in the mid/upper 60s.

Take a look at where temperatures head this week! We will be stuck in the low/mid 50s. It will be breezy to windy at times, so likely those temperatures will feel cooler. Developing low pressure will bring rain and increase the wind Thursday. There are still shower chances Friday into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black