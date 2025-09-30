We start off today very similar to yesterday morning as temps run in the 50s to low 60s for the kids at the bus stop this morning. While winds are initially out of the northwest, they’ll flip to the northeast midday/afternoon, and that’ll start the temp decline. Highs reach the low 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland by midday and cool quickly late this afternoon and early this evening. Temps fade back into the 40s and 50s tonight.

There’s not much of a warm-up tomorrow as highs are capped in the low to mid 60s. The northeast wind is quite gusty as well, pushing 30-40mph across the Cape and Islands and 20-30mph elsewhere, strongest at the coast.

It’ll be cool again Thursday with highs near 60. Winds will be lighter.



The light winds Thursday night with clear skies will set the stage for a chilly overnight. Temps in many of the cooler burbs run in the mid to upper 30s by daybreak Friday with even a bit of patchy frost possible across the interior valleys.



The bounce back is very quick on Friday though as we head bank toward 70 for the afternoon.



Not warm enough for you? How’s 80 Saturday? Or 83 on Sunday? The weekend will feature a summery pattern for the first weekend in Augtober… I mean October.

The next 7days are dry… below is the rain forecast through next Monday.